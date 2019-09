BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Mark Radcliffe reveals his standout moments as a Manchester City fan and his hopes for the Blues this season.

Radcliffe has been a City fan since he was a boy and watched them regularly since 1976 when he moved to Manchester.

He is backing them to beat Chelsea on Sunday and go on to win the Premier League title. Read Mark's full Premier League predictions here.

