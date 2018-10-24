BBC Sport's Pat Nevin looks at the 'dark art' of man-to-man marking, and asks whether managers are increasingly adopting such tactics in the Premier League.

In past decades, players such as Pele and Diego Maradona were the creative fulcrum of any team they played in, often being singled out for special attention by opposition teams.

In the modern era, a preference for zonal or positional marking has emerged, with examples of man-marking seemingly less apparent. But could that be beginning to change?