Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side need to be more "focused and aggressive" after scoring following their 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Spurs broke the deadlock with just nine minutes to go when Dele Alli converted Nacer Chadli's cross from close range, but allowed Leicester to equalise 90 seconds later through Riyad Mahrez's fierce left-footed finish.

Tottenham have won 11 points from a possible 15 in their last four Premier League games against the Foxes.