Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says one "cannot wish for more" than new £36m signing Anthony Martial's debut goal in United's 3-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

After a drab opening half, the hosts took the lead through Daley Blind before Ander Herrera doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Christian Benteke's spectacular overhead kick pulled a goal back for the visitors, before Martial coolly finished after beating Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.

Manchester United scored with all three of their shots on target in the match, and Martial, 19, scored with his first ever shot in the Premier League.