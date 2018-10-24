Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says that the goal his side scored in their 1-0 win over Sunderland was an example of the footballing philosophy of his team.

Ryan Mason's late strike gave the club their first league win of the season although he was clattered by Costel Pantilimon in the act of scoring and was stretchered off.

This was Tottenham's first win of the campaign, and they are back in Europa League action against Qarabag on Thursday before facing Crystal Palace at home next Sunday.