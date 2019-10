A "gutted" Villa manager Tim Sherwood says he has "never felt this bad" after his side let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 3-2 against Leicester City.

Jack Grealish and Carles Gil gave the visitors a commanding lead but second-half goals from Ritchie de Laet, Jamie Vardy and Nathan Dyer turned it around.

Villa have conceded 14 goals in their past five away league games.