Watch a heated exchange between Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and BBC Sport correspondent Ben Smith before the Blues' Champions League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

When questioned on his apparent lack of long-term success with any one club, or 'third-season syndrome', the Portuguese responds by labelling the question as "stupid", adding that he has "nothing to show to anyone."

Chelsea have endured their worst start to a top-flight season since 1986.