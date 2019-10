In an extended interview with Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson talks about the perception of him being a "monster" and reveals the four players who made the biggest difference during his 26-year reign at Old Trafford.

The 73-year-old Scot says he still offers advice to current managers, including speaking to Leicester's Nigel Pearson when the Foxes were struggling to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.