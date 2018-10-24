Wayne Rooney - The man behind the goals

Another chance to watch the BBC One documentary about England's greatest ever goalscorer and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Featuring extensive interviews with Rooney himself, plus Coleen Rooney, Wayne's parents, David Beckham and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a host of figures from the world of football, Rooney: The Man Behind The Goals offers an extraordinary personal portrait of life in Wayne's world.

This is a live BBC One stream due to start at 2330 BST.

Available to UK users only.