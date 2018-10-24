Watch a preview of the BBC's Wayne Rooney documentary, as Gary Lineker meets 'The Man Behind the Goals'.

When Rooney scored against Switzerland at Wembley in September 2015, he became England's greatest ever goalscorer, eclipsing a record held by Sir Bobby Charlton for almost half a century.

But who is the real Wayne Rooney, off the pitch and away from the glare of the media spotlight? For the first time, he has allowed a television production team, as well as BBC football presenter Gary Lineker, unique access to his life with wife Coleen and their two sons, Kai and Klay.

Featuring extensive interviews with Rooney himself, plus David Beckham and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a host of figures from the world of football, Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals offers an extraordinary personal portrait of life in Wayne's world.

Watch Rooney: The Man Behind The Goals, Monday 5 October on BBC One at 21:00 BST