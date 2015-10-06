Moyes was the right man - Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson says Manchester United "picked the right man" in hiring David Moyes to succeed him as manager.

Ferguson defends the appointment of former Everton boss Moyes, who was sacked after eight months, in Secrets of Success, a documentary to be screened on BBC One on Sunday.

Speaking to the BBC's Nick Robinson, who presents the documentary, Ferguson also says it is "nonsense" he left an ageing team at Old Trafford.

Watch Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success, Sunday, 11 October, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

