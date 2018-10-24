Ryan Giggs says legendary ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was able to work out how to get the best from individuals, including himself.

Giggs says Ferguson could tell whether a player needed an arm around his shoulder or if he had to lose his temper to get the best out of each player.

Current United assistant manager Giggs says Ferguson gave him a dressing down during one game and Ferguson then used that method for the next 20 years.

