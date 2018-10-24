Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success

BBC political editor Nick Robinson gets up close and personal with Sir Alex Ferguson and uncovers the secrets to his success.

In 26 years, Sir Alex transformed United into a multimillion-pound global business, picking up every single domestic trophy there is in football along the way. His leadership is unique in the history of world football.

Sir Alex also reflects on the nature of legacy and life after leaving the stage with Manchester United and how, through his relationships with eminent figures outside football and his teaching, his approach to leadership has resonated beyond the world of football.

Featuring contributions from leading figures in business, politics, military and sport, including Cristiano Ronaldo, ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, General Sir Michael Jackson, Lord Sugar, Ryan Giggs, Rio Ferdinand, Sir Michael Moritz, Jose Mourinho and Professor Anita Elberse.

Available to UK users only.

This is a live BBC One stream, starting at 23:05 BST