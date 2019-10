Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri isn't surprised that Jamie Vardy has scored for the seventh game in a row after the striker's goal secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Ranieri compared the game to an Italian match and joked he'll be buying "cheap pizza" after promising it to his players for a first clean sheet of the season.

Vardy is only the eighth player to score in seven consecutive Premier League games, joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy.