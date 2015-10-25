Watch the first Mobile MOTD

From bracing words in the dressing rooms to pints behind the bar, singing in the stands and emotions in the dugouts - get behind the scenes with the first Mobile Match of the Day.

Filmed solely on a mobile phone, check out BBC Sport's exclusive access as Altrincham hosted Chester on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright takes you on a journey into the heart of the FA Cup as the Robins progressed to the first round proper with a 1-0 victory.

Follow the first round draw on 26 October live on BBC Two, 19:00 GMT.

Altrincham goal footage from Alty TV.

Available to UK users only.