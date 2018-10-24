Watch Salford City's long-range stunner

Salford City's James Poole scores a sublime goal from the centre circle in their 1-0 win over Southport to send the club into the FA Cup first round proper for the first time.

Salford, owned by Manchester United's 'Class of 92' stars Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville, will find out their next opponents in Monday night's draw live on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.

This is the United legends' first full season in charge at Salford and BBC One has filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary looking at their preparations with the Northern Premier League side.

Video courtesy of University of Salford.

You can watch the first episode of the documentary 'Class Of '92: Out Of Their League' on BBC One on Thursday 29 October at 21:00 GMT.

