Giggs returns to his childhood Salford

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs returns to where he grew up in Salford as part of a BBC One documentary about his job as co-owner of Salford City Football Club.

Giggs, along with his 'Class of '92' team-mates Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes plus Gary and Phil Neville, took over the club in March 2014 and have 50% ownership.

The United legend, who made 963 senior appearances for the club, revisits the place where Sir Alex Ferguson first saw him play and reveals childhood memories of growing up in Salford.

You can watch the first episode of the documentary 'Class Of '92: Out Of Their League' on BBC One on Thursday 29 October at 21:00 GMT.

