Watford striker Troy Deeney says a congratulatory phone call from Hornets legend Elton John was a "surreal" experience.

The veteran singer-songwriter, a former chairman of the club, contacted Deeney after the forward scored his first Premier League goal for the club in a 2-0 win at Stoke.

