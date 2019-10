Famous faces including Vinnie Jones, Stuart Pearce and Jermaine Beckford wish their former side Wealdstone FC good luck as they prepare to play League One side Colchester in the FA Cup first round.

This is Wealdstone's first appearance in the FA Cup proper since 2009-10, when they were beaten by Rotherham United in round one.

Saturday's Football Focus will be live from Wealdstone at 12:10 GMT on BBC One and this website.