Salford City's Richie Allen beats three men with a Cruyff turn as he scores a superb goal to put his side 2-0 up against Notts County in their FA Cup first round tie.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division part-timers, part-owned by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and brothers Phil and Gary Neville, held on to their lead for an historic win.

