Highlights: Rochdale 3-1 Swindon

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's hat-trick secured Rochdale a place in the FA Cup second round as they beat Swindon Town 3-1.

Dale went ahead as Mendez-Laing nodded home Michael Rose's corner before Jon Obika fired wide for the visitors.

Mendez-Laing found a second when he ran onto Peter Vincenti's loose ball and completed his hat-trick from the spot after Raphael Branco fouled Joe Bunney.

Nicky Ajoze pulled a goal back for Swindon with a penalty after Scott Tanser brought down Bradley Barry.

