Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney slaps wrestler Wade 'King' Barrett at a WWE event in Manchester.

'Bad News Barrett', who is originally from Lancashire and supports Preston North End, has goaded Rooney in the past.

The wrestler mocked the England captain from the ring before a tag team bout, but Rooney had the last laugh, slapping Barrett to the ground and costing Barrett and his partner Sheamus their match.

Pictures courtesy of WWE.