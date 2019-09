Watch the New Zealand rugby league side perform the haka at Liverpool's Melwood training ground, with defender Mamadou Sakho among the audience.

The Kiwis are gearing up for their decisive third encounter with England in Wigan this weekend.

Pictures courtesy of liverpoolfc.com

You can watch England v New Zealand the BBC, build-up from 12:15-12:45 GMT on BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website with live coverage from 12:45 GMT on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live.