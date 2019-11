Watch former Manchester United players David Beckham and Paul Scholes turn back the clock as they combine to score in a charity match at Old Trafford.

Ex-England captain Beckham led a Great Britain and Ireland XI, managed by his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, against a World XI.

Money raised from ticket sales for the match will be donated to children's charity Unicef.

Watch highlights of David Beckham's All Star Match for Children on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.