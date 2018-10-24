Oldham Athletic will travel to meet League One rivals Sheffield United in the second round of the FA Cup after overcoming Mansfield 2-0 in a replay.

Former Blades forward Danny Philliskirk opened the scoring for the Latics, netting from 10 yards out. The home side doubled the lead over their League Two opposition when Philliskirk teed up Dominic Poleon to curl home.

Oldham will meet Sheffield United on 5 December at Bramall Lane.

