Reading manager Steve Clarke felt he had to weigh up the option of joining Championship rivals Fulham before deciding to stay with the Royals.

Clarke turned down the move after he was given permission by Reading to speak to Fulham.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss told BBC South Today he believes his position is "tenable" after the approach.

Chief executive Nigel Howe said Clarke would be judged by the board and the club's owners on his results going forward.