A film released in 1971 which lingered on George Best for an entire match gets a reworking on the 10th anniversary of the football star's death.

The film, Football as Never Before, was made by German director Hellmuth Costard who tracked the then Manchester United star's every move in a game against Coventry City.

Dubliner Matthew Nolan has composed a new musical score for the film and it is being shown in Carlow on Wednesday, 25 November, 10 years after the football legend's death.

BBC Northern Ireland's Dublin correspondent Shane Harrison spoke to Nolan and renowned Dutch cellist and composer Ernst Reijseger who will help perform the score live at Carlow's Visual Arts Centre.