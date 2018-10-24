Dover Athletic score a stunning team goal during their 1-1 draw against Chester in their National League match on Tuesday.

Ricky Miller's goal of the season contender put Dover in front when Stefan Payne kicked it over his head, Ricky Modeste flicked it back and Miller brilliantly volleyed the ball into the net with his left foot.

The quality of the move drew applause from the Chester fans behind the goal.

However, the spoils were shared after the home team equalised in first-half injury-time when Ross Hannah turned in John Rooney's cross.

Pictures courtesy of Chester FC.