Crusaders striker Jordan Owens sets a new club scoring record in a 3-0 victory over Amateur League side Rathfriland Rangers in the Irish Cup fifth round game at Seaview.

Owens netted his 158th goal to go one ahead of Glenn Hunter while Dairmuid O'Carroll and Jordan Forsythe were also on target.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter and Rangers manager Clifford Sterritt gave their thoughts on the game while Owens reflected on his place in the history books.