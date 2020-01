Portsmouth and Bournemouth go head-to-head at Fratton Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

In January 1991, the two clubs met at the same stage and at the same ground.

Four second-half goals from Portsmouth striker Guy Whittingham set Pompey on their way to a 5-1 victory and a fifth-round meeting with eventual winners Tottenham.

BBC South Today's cameras were there to capture Whittingham's match-winning feat.