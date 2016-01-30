Burns spot-kicks give Crues victory

Billy Joe Burns converts two debatably awarded penalties to give leaders Crusaders victory at Coleraine and maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Premiership.

The first was awarded for Johnny Watt's challenge on Paul Heatley just before the interval. which Coleraine insisted took place outside the area.

Referee Raymond Crangle pointed to the spot and sent off defender Watt, who received his second yellow card.

Burns made it 2-0 on 74 minutes after David Ogilby was adjudged to have impeded striker Jordan Owens.