BBC Northern Ireland archive footage features a preview of clubs from the old B Division hoping to pull off shock wins in the first round of the 1974/75 Irish Cup.

Dundela, Carrick Rangers, Chimney Corner and Brantwood were aiming to beat senior teams from the Irish League's top flight.

Among those interviewed were Dundela's Mervyn Bell and Phil Scott of Brantwood.

The film was broadcast on Scene Around Six on 7 February, 1975.