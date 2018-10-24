She's the Welsh skeet shooter who's already won medals at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Now Elena Allen's gunning for the ultimate prize - gold at this summer's Olympics in Rio.

But what is skeet shooting exactly? And what inspired Ellen to take up gun sports for a living?

Sport Wales goes down on the farm for a masterclass from Elena Allen, the 42-year-old who was born in Russia but has been representing Wales since 2010 after moving to the UK.

