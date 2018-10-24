Hot-shot Allen gunning for Rio gold

  • From the section Wales

She's the Welsh skeet shooter who's already won medals at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Now Elena Allen's gunning for the ultimate prize - gold at this summer's Olympics in Rio.

But what is skeet shooting exactly? And what inspired Ellen to take up gun sports for a living?

Sport Wales goes down on the farm for a masterclass from Elena Allen, the 42-year-old who was born in Russia but has been representing Wales since 2010 after moving to the UK.

Sport Wales is on BBC Two Wales at 19:00GMT on Friday night - Sky Channel 102 (Wales) or Channel 971 (Rest of the UK). Catch up also available on iPlayer.

Top videos

Top Stories

New Zealand
Siya Kolisi and Cyril Ramaphosa
Darren Till
Irish boxer Katie Taylor celebrates after beating Christina Linardatou on points to win the WBO super-lightweight title
  • From the section Boxing
Ben Foster (right)
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
bottas
  • From the section Formula 1