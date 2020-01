Douglas Wilson's late goal earned Dungannon Swifts a 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Carrick Rangers in the Premiership game at Seaview.

Conor McCloskey's 67th-minute headed goal put Carrick ahead for the second time but Wilson levelled in the 88th minute with a shot from 25 yards.

Miguel Chines gave Carrick the lead on 31 minutes as his 35-yard free-kick deceived Dungannon keeper Andy Coleman.

Terry Fitzpatrick hit Dungannon's first equaliser with a superb shot on 54.