Cliftonville manager Brian Halliday is interviewed by John Bennett on BBC Northern Ireland's Scene Around Six before the Irish Cup game against Coleraine on 29 February 1975.

Halliday had high hopes for his largely young squad which included future Northern Ireland international Colin McCurdy and Marty Quinn, who went on to manage the club to an Irish League title 23 years later.

However after holding the then league champions to a 1-1 draw at Solitude, the Reds were hammered 5-0 in the replay with Dessie Dickson and Brian Jennings both scoring two goals and Terry Cochrane also on target for the Bannsiders.