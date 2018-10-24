Blues miss chance to cut Crues lead

Linfield have keeper Ross Glendinning sent-off as they draw with Glenavon and miss a chance to close the gap on Premiership leaders Crusaders.

The Blues had taken the lead through an Aaron Burns penalty after a controversial hand ball decision by referee Raymond Crangle but had Glendinning dismissed for a foul on Declan O'Brien.

Sub keeper Mark Haughey saved Kevin Braniff's spot-kick but Glenavon did level in the second half when another penalty was scored by Andy McGrory after another harsh hand ball call

