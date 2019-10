Watch new Manchester United star Marcus Rashford score four goals in the 2014 Milk Cup.

Rashford was 16 when he played for United's Under-17 side in the youth tournament held in Northern Ireland.

He has now been hailed as a special talent by United boss Louis van Gaal after scoring two goals in Sunday's Premier League 3-2 win against Arsenal to follow his debut double in the Europa League victory over FC Midtjylland.