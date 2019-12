Wales host Northern Ireland in a friendly match on Thursday as part of their preparations for this summer's European Championships.

The last time the two sides met, Wales were comfortable 2-0 winners in 2011.

But rewind a little further back in history and Wales had to face a Northern Ireland team which included George Best in 1971.

The legendary former Manchester United winger played his part in a 1-0 win for Northern Ireland in Belfast, with Bryan Hamilton scoring the only goal.