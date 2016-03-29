A last-gasp goal from Colin Coates earns Crusaders a dramatic 1-0 win over Ballinamallard United in the dying moments at Ferney Park.

The Crues had passed up a number of scoring opportunities, before Coates headed in from a corner.

The crucial win for Stephen Baxter's side maintained their five-point lead over nearest challengers Linfield at the top of the table.

The top two sides will meet in a key game at Seaview on 9 April, part of the first group of post-split fixtures.