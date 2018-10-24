Warrenpoint fight back to draw with Carrick

  • From the section Irish

Bottom club Warrenpoint Town fight back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Carrick Rangers in the relegation showdown at Milltown.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Mark Clarke was sent-off, before Adam Salley gave Gary Haveron's side the lead.

Rangers then had Aaron Smyth dismissed and Stephen Murray stepped up to score the equaliser for the hosts with seven minutes remaining.

Warrenpoint are a point adrift of 11th-placed Ballinamallard United at the foot of the table, with Carrick one point better off than the Fermanagh outfit, with four sets of fixtures still to play.

