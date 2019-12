Carrick Rangers pull off a remarkable 2-1 win over Ballinamallard United to secure Premiership survival on the final day of the season.

Trailing to an Ivan Sproule goal, Carrick snatched the win they needed when Mark Surgenor equalised and Miguel Chines got a stoppage-time winner with an overhead free-kick.

Ballinamallard finished one from bottom and face Institute in the promotion/relegation play-off.