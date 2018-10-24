The New Saints will be aiming to complete a second successive domestic treble when they play Airbus UK Broughton in the Welsh Cup final on Monday.

Saints have already won the Welsh Premier League and the Word Cup and victory would secure the Welsh Cup for a third successive season.

Airbus UK, who have reached the final for the first time, will secure their place in next season's Europa League if they win.

