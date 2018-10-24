The BBC Football Daily previews the big Premier League match of the weekend, as Leicester travel to Manchester United on Sunday looking for the win that would make them champions of England for the first time.

Watch Claudio Ranieri, Louis van Gaal and Juan Mata speak about the match the whole world wants to watch… plus hear from the Leicester fans who are living in dreamland.

The Football Daily also previews the battle to stay in the Premier League, with Norwich, Sunderland and Newcastle all facing crucial matches on Saturday.

There's the transfer gossip column too.