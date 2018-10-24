How Leicester's historic Premier League season turned Match of the Day presenter and Foxes fan from doubter to believer.
READ MORE:
Leicester win Premier League title
The greatest sporting story of all time?
Leicester 'could make £150m from title win'
In search of the real Ranieri - BBC Sport in Rome
Title win an amazing feeling - Ranieri
WATCH MORE:
Watch: Lineker celebrates with champagne
Leicester's title - a comic book celebration
Football Daily podcast: 'The impossible dream is now a reality'