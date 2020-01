Glenavon lift the 1992 by beating Linfield in the final in front of 14,000 at the Oval on 2 May.

Teenager Gerard McMahon scored the winner with a deflected shot in what proved to be his last match before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Glenavon and Linfield meet again in the 2016 final on Saturday, 7 May and the match at Windsor Park is live on BBC1 Northern Ireland, Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website.