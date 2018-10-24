Football Daily: Upton Park's final match 'ticks all boxes'

  • From the section Football

BBC Football Daily rounds up all the best action, reaction and stats from West Ham's thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United in the final Premier League match at Upton Park.

Winton Reid scored the last goal in West Ham's 112-year stay at the famous old venue, but can you name the scorer of the first Premier League goal at Upton Park?

We also look at the day's football news and gossip and look ahead to Wednesday's three Premier League fixtures including the pivotal potential relegation decider between Sunderland and Everton.

LISTEN:Latest 5 Live Football Daily podcast

Top videos

Top Stories

England's Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Essex opener Alastair Cook with the County Championship trophy
  • From the section Counties
  • Comments
Katarina Johnson Thompson and Dina Asher Smith
  • From the section Athletics
sebastian Vettel and lewis hamilton pass each other
  • From the section Formula 1
England's Piers Francis
Nicola Adams
Video
  • From the section Boxing