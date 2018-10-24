Jack to a King - The Swansea City Story

Jack to a King is the incredible true story of Swansea City AFC's momentous journey from the lower rungs of league football to the mighty heights of the Premier League, the most watched league in the world.

Acclaimed director Marc Evans presents this remarkable documentary film that recounts the unbelievable tale of how a 'rag tag' band of builders, housewives, teachers and travel agents came together to save their beloved football club and ended up turning their city into a worldwide brand.

Through archive footage and intimate interviews, this is Swansea City AFC's incredible journey from the sale of the club for just £1 to their £90 million promotion to the Premier League - a heartwarming and captivating must-watch whether you're a fan of the beautiful game or not. This is a film about belief, about obsession, about loyalty, about people power, and about love.

This is a live BBC Two Wales stream starting at 21:20 BST.