Welsh football's class of '76 are often referred to as the forgotten team. They are often overlooked when remembering Wales teams who performed at the highest possible level because this quarter-final clash was not at a major finals.

Wales had lost the 1976 European Championship quarter-final first leg 2-0 in Zagreb but Wales improved dramatically in one of the biggest days in Welsh football history as they held Yugoslavia to a 1-1 draw at Ninian Park.

The visitors took the lead as Katalinski converted a penalty after Malcolm Page fouled Popivoda in the box. A passionate crowd lifted Wales and Ian Evans equalised with his first Wales goal but it could not inspire what would have been a famous comeback, with Wales going down 3-1 on aggregate.

