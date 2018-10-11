Wales beat the mighty Brazil for the one and only time in a friendly at Cardiff Arms Park in September 1991.

Dean Saunders' second-half strike inspired Terry Yorath's men, who had just beaten world champions Germany, to a 1-0 victory over the five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

It was Brazilian team in transition but football's 'Samba Boys' went on to win the 1994 World Cup.

