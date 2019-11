This is BBC Wales' trailer for Wales' doomed 1994 World Cup qualifier against Romania at Cardiff Arms Park in November 1993.

Wales needed to beat a talented Romanian side to qualify for USA '94, but the visitors ran out 2-1 winners after Paul Bodin's penalty miss.

